Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.05. Tricon Residential shares last traded at C$14.92, with a volume of 253,823 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Tricon Residential to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.75 price objective (up previously from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.94.
The company has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.92.
In other news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 4,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$63,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 325,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,235,179. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,772.
Tricon Residential Company Profile (TSE:TCN)
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
