Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.05. Tricon Residential shares last traded at C$14.92, with a volume of 253,823 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Tricon Residential to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.75 price objective (up previously from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.94.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.92.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$124.71 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 1.2320602 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 4,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$63,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 325,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,235,179. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,772.

Tricon Residential Company Profile (TSE:TCN)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.