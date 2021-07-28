Trimble (TRMB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Trimble to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Trimble has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.30 to $2.50 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. On average, analysts expect Trimble to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $82.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Trimble has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $84.86.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

