Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.06. Trinity Biotech shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 156,370 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Trinity Biotech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $41.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.82.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.59 million for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a positive return on equity of 1,701.67% and a negative net margin of 2.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 753,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 128,854 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

