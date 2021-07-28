Trinseo (TSE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Trinseo to post earnings of $2.84 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Trinseo to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TSE opened at $52.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.78. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.61%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSE. TD Securities upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.22.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $193,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $172,385.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

