Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Short Interest Update

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,000 shares, an increase of 280.1% from the June 30th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.0 days.

Shares of Trisura Group stock opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.50. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $37.02.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from $2.19 to $2.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $1.86 to $2.48 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$43.25 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$170.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.