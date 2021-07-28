Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $119.00

Shares of Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 119 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 118.58 ($1.55), with a volume of 909706 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.20 ($1.53).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Tritax EuroBox alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 110.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

About Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX)

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax EuroBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax EuroBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.