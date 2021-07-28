Truist Securiti Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s FY2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist raised their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $61.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.78. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.03.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 14.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,106,621.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,533,787.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

