Truist Securiti Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Renewable Energy Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.29 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday. Guggenheim began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.65.

Shares of REGI opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.74.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $664,168.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 71,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,324.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $581,699.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,155.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,614 shares of company stock worth $3,369,494 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,650,000 after purchasing an additional 641,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,541,000 after acquiring an additional 505,944 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 3,557.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after acquiring an additional 487,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,728,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 26.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,818,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after acquiring an additional 377,978 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

