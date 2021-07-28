Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MGM Resorts International in a report released on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.72). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

NYSE MGM opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.56. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $45.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.43.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 8,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $351,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,295,577.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,869 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

