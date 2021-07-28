Truist Securities Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $3,100.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GOOG. Guggenheim increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,001.10.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $19.14 on Wednesday, reaching $2,755.07. The company had a trading volume of 77,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,800.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,530.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total transaction of $7,843,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,549,012.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,602.06, for a total value of $182,144.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,779,780,878.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,312 shares of company stock worth $166,477,588 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.