Truist Securities Boosts Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $275.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 1.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SYK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.13.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK stock traded up $2.32 on Wednesday, hitting $270.67. 38,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,715. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $101.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.21. Stryker has a 52 week low of $185.20 and a 52 week high of $269.74.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Stryker by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,799,885,000 after acquiring an additional 58,099 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $811,698,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stryker by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $784,551,000 after buying an additional 216,709 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $659,171,000 after buying an additional 132,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,473,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $602,602,000 after buying an additional 38,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.