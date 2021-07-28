Truist Securities Trims Polaris (NYSE:PII) Target Price to $145.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.59.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of PII stock traded down $2.60 on Wednesday, hitting $128.31. 13,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,640. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 2.02. Polaris has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Polaris will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 158,194 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $67,572,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Polaris by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,842,000 after buying an additional 34,096 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 486,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,915,000 after buying an additional 145,947 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Polaris by 2,858.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,615,000 after buying an additional 424,227 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.