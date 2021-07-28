TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 134.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TRxADE HEALTH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut TRxADE HEALTH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of MEDS stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. TRxADE HEALTH has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 35.59% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) by 176.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.37% of TRxADE HEALTH worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

