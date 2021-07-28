TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 261.50 ($3.42). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 257 ($3.36), with a volume of 96,007 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on TTG. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on TT Electronics from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get TT Electronics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 255.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £449.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.25.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.