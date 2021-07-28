TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.310-$0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $560.20 million.
TTMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.04.
TTMI stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.81. The stock had a trading volume of 716,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.38. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55.
In other news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $98,044.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $38,111.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,577 shares of company stock worth $403,136. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
About TTM Technologies
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.
