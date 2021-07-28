TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.310-$0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $560.20 million.

TTMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.04.

TTMI stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.81. The stock had a trading volume of 716,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.38. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. TTM Technologies’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $98,044.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $38,111.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,577 shares of company stock worth $403,136. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

