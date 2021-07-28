Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $1.48 Million in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $5,980,629.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,375.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $210,447.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,045,468.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $180.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $143.08 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SMG shares. UBS Group started coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.33.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

