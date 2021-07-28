Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,802,000 after purchasing an additional 202,342 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 65,369 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $5,143,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 61,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 32,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

APH stock opened at $70.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,317,374.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.