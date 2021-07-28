Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 12,582 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,582 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,374,000 after buying an additional 94,245 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 720.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,299,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after buying an additional 1,140,938 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 71.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,215,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,624,000 after buying an additional 505,460 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,714,000 after acquiring an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 34.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,676,000 after purchasing an additional 257,146 shares in the last quarter. 44.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 47,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $3,269,987.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,105. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $3,422,863.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,831,376 shares of company stock valued at $105,868,967 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $69.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 67.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $73.38.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RVLV. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

