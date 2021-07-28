Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,830 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 4,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $365,041.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,511 shares in the company, valued at $5,874,272.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 33,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $2,557,561.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,347,210.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,758,884 in the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $74.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.71. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $83.41.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

