Tupperware Brands (TUP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.05 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tupperware Brands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TUP opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.87.

Tupperware Brands declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Sheehan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 55,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,808. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tim Minges bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,554 shares in the company, valued at $365,958. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,885 shares of company stock worth $291,761 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

TUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

