Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the June 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

TRKNY stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.59.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

TÃ¼rk TelekomÃ¼nikasyon Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services in Turkey. It offers mobile, internet, phone and TV products and services under TÃ¼rk Telekom brand name. The company also provides PSTN and wholesale broadband services; retail internet services, IPTV, satellite TV, Web TV, mobile TV, and smart TV services; IT solutions; convergence technologies; online education software; project development and corporate venture capital services; and wholesale data and capacity services.

