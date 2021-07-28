Turning Point Brands’ (TPB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $63.00. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.65% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.
Turning Point Brands stock opened at $51.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Turning Point Brands has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $61.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.79. The firm has a market cap of $985.92 million, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.54.
In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $41,131,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPB. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 8.1% during the first quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,868,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Turning Point Brands during the first quarter worth about $1,939,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Turning Point Brands during the first quarter worth about $1,113,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 74.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.
About Turning Point Brands
Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.
