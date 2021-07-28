Turning Point Brands’ (TPB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $63.00. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $51.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Turning Point Brands has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $61.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.79. The firm has a market cap of $985.92 million, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $41,131,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPB. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 8.1% during the first quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,868,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Turning Point Brands during the first quarter worth about $1,939,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Turning Point Brands during the first quarter worth about $1,113,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 74.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

