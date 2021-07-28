TurtleCoin Trading Up 24.1% This Week (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $7.68 million and approximately $84,975.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 50.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 106,990,238,226 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

