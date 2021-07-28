TurtleNetwork Hits One Day Trading Volume of $385.00 (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. TurtleNetwork has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $385.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001821 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

