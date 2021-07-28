Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider William Banyai Sells 19,791 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider William Banyai sold 19,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $2,280,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total transaction of $2,293,600.00.

On Friday, May 21st, William Banyai sold 20,275 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $1,947,616.50.

Shares of TWST stock traded up $4.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.06. 656,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,190. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.13 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.26. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

