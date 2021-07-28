Two Harbors Investment (TWO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, analysts expect Two Harbors Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

NYSE:TWO opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently 87.18%.

In related news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 549,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.