Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.700-$6.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.54 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.

Shares of TYL stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $495.67. The stock had a trading volume of 161,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,195. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $319.58 and a 12-month high of $498.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.40 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $443.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $492.56 price objective (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $481.84.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,872,523.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,271. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

