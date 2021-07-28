Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Sets New 12-Month High at $498.88

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $498.88 and last traded at $498.10, with a volume of 3595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $492.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TYL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.84.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $443.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at $31,313,365.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total transaction of $3,970,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 84,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,535,441.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,271. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 20.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 44,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,256,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 17.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

