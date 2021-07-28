Typhoon Network (TYPH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9,206.00

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $713,881.10 and approximately $9,206.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00035869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00100542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00122372 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,201.81 or 1.00376523 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.44 or 0.00785095 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,896,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

