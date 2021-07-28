U Network Market Capitalization Achieves $3.61 Million (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 28th. One U Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. U Network has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and $282,887.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, U Network has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

U Network Coin Profile

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. The official website for U Network is u.network . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

Buying and Selling U Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

