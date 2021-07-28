U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 100.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,999,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,506,279 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.20% of U.S. Bancorp worth $165,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,656 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,413,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,217,000 after purchasing an additional 562,362 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 870.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 91,732 shares in the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,131,897.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,374 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,287.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,817,972 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on USB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Compass Point lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.10.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.98. The company had a trading volume of 150,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,010,559. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.97. The company has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

