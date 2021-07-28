Ubex Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $342,365.00 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. Ubex has a market capitalization of $844,254.09 and $342,365.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00009890 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.26 or 0.00232983 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000920 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000433 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,947,474,317 coins and its circulating supply is 3,329,855,565 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

