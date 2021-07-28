Ubiq Trading 20.4% Higher Over Last Week (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 28th. In the last week, Ubiq has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $9.63 million and approximately $9,414.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000563 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,142.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,306.18 or 0.05744932 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.60 or 0.01269466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.11 or 0.00351519 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00123209 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.94 or 0.00575288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.70 or 0.00335545 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.19 or 0.00259548 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

