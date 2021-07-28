UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €150.00 Price Target

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been given a €150.00 ($176.47) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.79% from the stock’s current price.

DB1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €153.46 ($180.54).

Deutsche Börse stock opened at €143.15 ($168.41) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 52-week high of €168.90 ($198.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.77, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €141.58.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

