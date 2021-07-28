UBS Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 8,000 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RB. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,350 ($82.96) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,568.33 ($98.88).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,356.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

