UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,298 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.16% of UDR worth $20,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in UDR by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in UDR by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in UDR by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in UDR by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in UDR by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

NYSE:UDR opened at $55.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.06, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $55.42.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. Equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.08.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock worth $4,189,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.