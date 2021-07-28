UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.790-$1.830 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.UDR also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.440-$0.460 EPS.

UDR stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,297. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $55.52.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that UDR will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. UDR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.08.

In other UDR news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,597. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $1,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,400 over the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

