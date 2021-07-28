UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.790-$1.830 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.UDR also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.440-$0.460 EPS.
UDR stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,297. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $55.52.
UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that UDR will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. UDR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.08.
In other UDR news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,597. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $1,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,400 over the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
