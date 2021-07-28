UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.440-$0.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.UDR also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.790-$1.830 EPS.

Shares of UDR stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,297. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.11. UDR has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $55.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UDR will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UDR. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.08.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock worth $4,189,400 over the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

