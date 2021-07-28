UGI (UGI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

UGI (NYSE:UGI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect UGI to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. UGI has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.90-3.00 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect UGI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:UGI opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. UGI has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UGI. Bank of America upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

