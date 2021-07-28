Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will report sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.68 billion and the highest is $1.77 billion. Ulta Beauty posted sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year sales of $7.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $7.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $8.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.52.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $337.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $336.87. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $188.18 and a 12 month high of $356.31.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,121 shares of company stock valued at $28,410,069. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,668,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

