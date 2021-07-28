Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Short Interest Update

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 78.9% from the June 30th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,971,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS MJLB remained flat at $$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday. 920,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,493,870. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06. Ultrack Systems has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.26.
