Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Short Interest Update

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 78.9% from the June 30th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,971,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MJLB remained flat at $$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday. 920,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,493,870. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06. Ultrack Systems has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.26.

About Ultrack Systems

Ultrack Systems, Inc engages in the business of GPS tracking solutions. The company’s activities include development, implementation and distribution of electronic monitoring, and tracking systems for companies in the field of leasing, transportation, construction, disposal and others. Its hardware helps a range of customers in locating and tracking moving assets.

