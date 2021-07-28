UMH Properties (UMH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 48.77% and a net margin of 27.21%. On average, analysts expect UMH Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UMH stock opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $24.05. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

In other news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $127,500.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 143 shares of company stock valued at $3,011. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

UMH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

