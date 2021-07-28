Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pivotal Research

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Pivotal Research in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 67.90% from the company’s current price.

UAA has been the topic of several other research reports. OTR Global raised shares of Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

Shares of NYSE UAA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,337,281. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Under Armour by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 14,014 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 54,768 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Under Armour by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 140,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 82,162 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,265,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,725,000 after buying an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 2,112.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 184,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

