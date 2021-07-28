Unifi Protocol DAO Price Tops $8.57 (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for $8.57 or 0.00021241 BTC on exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $36.50 million and $16.50 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 44% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00030262 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.43 or 0.00211763 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00030973 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00013267 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,259,091 coins. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

