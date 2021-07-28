Unified Trust Company N.A. Acquires Shares of 5,674 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Unified Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,277,000. BlackRock makes up about 1.4% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLK stock traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $858.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $920.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $875.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,949 shares of company stock valued at $29,423,259. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

