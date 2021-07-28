Unified Trust Company N.A. Buys Shares of 30,703 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Unified Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,000. J.B. Hunt Transport Services comprises about 1.7% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.68.

In other news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total value of $1,394,344.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total value of $911,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,480.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,378 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBHT traded down $1.73 on Wednesday, reaching $163.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,323. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.22 and a twelve month high of $183.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.52.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

