Unified Trust Company N.A. Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Unified Trust Company N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Stryker by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 277,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.13.

Stryker stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.51. 48,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.20 and a fifty-two week high of $269.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.21.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

