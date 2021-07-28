Unified Trust Company N.A. Makes New $3.07 Million Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Unified Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,488 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 7.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 21.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 11.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 532 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.47.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.83. 83,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,499,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.27. Target Co. has a one year low of $121.82 and a one year high of $262.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In related news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,015. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.