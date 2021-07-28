Unified Trust Company N.A. Makes New Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Unified Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.44.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $2.39 on Wednesday, hitting $317.50. 44,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,798. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $320.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $295.17. The stock has a market cap of $201.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

