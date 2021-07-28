Unified Trust Company N.A. Purchases 58 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $565,932,000 after acquiring an additional 32,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,189.42.

AMZN traded down $15.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,611.00. 92,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,047. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,442.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

